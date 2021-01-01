Growlight Frame Shelf

Advertisement
Something plants have always wondered: why do people hang pictures of them on the wall, when they could put real ones there? Ask no more, green ones, because inside this stylish frame, you're living works of art. This modern shelf (in two sizes) will keep houseplants or kitchen herbs thriving, even when there's not much natural light. Your kitchen garden can hang right above the counter, or use the smaller, vertically oriented version for a single fern or aloe, to make a cozy bathroom nightlight. Made of powder-coated steel, with a full spectrum, white LED grow light tucked inside the top, it?s got a timer that provides low-to-full light options for each season and setting. Your plants won?t insist that you give up Van Gogh?they?d just like more of the limelight. Steel made in Iowa. Electronics made in China. Assembled in Chicago.