Grove Berry Series 9' X 14" Unlit Mixed Pine Garland W/ Berry Pinecone 145Tips
The Holiday Aisle 9' x 14" Unlit Grove Mixed Pine Garland w/ Berry Pinecone 145TipsFeatures:Decorative home décor accentMaintenance freeWorks with all types of décorProduct Type: GarlandPlant Type: Plant Species: Swag Shape: Construction / Durability: Tip Count: Adjustable: NoMaximum Adjustable Length: Color: GreenLocation: IndoorLights Included: NoBulb Type: Power Source: Light Color: Light Tone: Light Timer: Light Functions: Light Count: Stay-Lit Bulbs: Batteries Included: Battery Type: Number of Batteries Required: Primary Material: PVC & PE BlendAdditional Material Details: Season: WinterHoliday / Occasion: ChristmasCountry of Origin: ChinaCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseSpefications:Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: N/ALow Lead Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 14Overall Depth - Front to Back: 108Overall Length - End to End: 14Overall Product Weight: 4Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: Yes