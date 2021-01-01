From ariat
Ariat Groundbreaker Wide Square Toe H20 ST
The durable leather design, waterproof construction, and supportive comfort of the Ariat Groundbreaker Wide Square Toe H20 ST makes sure you perform at your best in both good and inclement weather. Full grain leather foot with either a suede shaft (Palm Brown/Bright Light) or a ballistic nylon mesh shaft (Palm Brown/Ballistic Brown) . Steel toe boot with classic Western stitch at shaft and foot. Waterproof Proâ¢ construction keeps out the wet elements. All Day Cushioning insole. Goodyear welt construction. Breathable mesh lining. Pull-on design with dual pull tabs. Wide square toe with a six-row stitch pattern. Extra comfort insole with higher rebound and superior cushioning. 4LR technology features a four-layer footbed that provides superior comfort, a lightweight shank that stabilizes and adds support, and works with a variety of use-specific outsoles. 90Â° heel. Steel Safety toe is ASTM F2413-18 M/I/C EH rated. High heat-resistant outsole. Oil- and slip-resisting rubber Duratread outsole meets ASTM 2913-11 or -19, Mark II test standards. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 in Weight: 1 lb 14 oz Circumference: 15 in Shaft: 10 1 2 in Platform Height: 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.