Cafe du Monde Ground Coffee, 15 Oz, 1 Ct
Enjoy authentic Cafe du Monde Ground Coffee. It's ideal for those who enjoy sipping coffee throughout the day either at home or in the office. This Cafe du Monde coffee contains chicory, which is a flowering plant in the dandelion family that adds a woody, nutty accent to this classic New Orleans coffee. It's offered in a 15 oz resealable can to keep grounds fresher for longer. It can be stocked up and stored in a cabinet or on a shelf until needed. Keep this coffee handy for when unexpected guests stop by or enjoy a cup alone anytime.