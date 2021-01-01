Grosvenor Steel 30.75" Table Lamp Set

Light up the reading nook or bedside in traditional style with these table lamps. They feature a classically-inspired turned silhouette and versatile brown finish. These lamps have a pedestal-style base and crown molded detailing, while a beige empire shade up top completes the aesthetic as it spreads the glow of a single bulb throughout your space. They accommodate 150W maximum bulbs (not included). Plus, they're operated by a simple three-way switch, so you can choose between low or high levels of light.