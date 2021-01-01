Grossutti Counter Height Dining Table

The modern breakfast table is complemented by the natural aesthetics of two woven foldable baskets. This breakfast table with 2 baskets set is extremely functional, for not only does the baskets' finish blend well with the table's warm antique walnut, but the baskets slide perfectly into the table's shelves. with two easily foldable storage baskets, sitting under a slender, yet sturdy design, the breakfast table with 2 baskets set offers any modern home a perfect start. Functional and versatile a must for any home. It features two shelves and table legs have a foot adjuster.