Grossman G-10 Floor Lamp by Gubi - Color: Black - Finish: Brass - (10011925)
The Grossman G-10 Floor Lamp has a refined and luxurious charm mixed with an industrial flair. The distinctive shape of the lampshade with contrasting brass colored stem give this floor lamp its iconic presence. A previously undiscovered design from Gretta Grossman in the 1950's, its name derives from the fact that the lamp was her 10th product for Bergboms, a Swedish manufacturer. Founded in 1967, Gubi is a Scandinavian furniture, lighting and home accessories company based in Copenhagen, Denmark. They have focused on emerging designs and acquiring iconic, modernist designs from the 1930s to the 1970s, and their selection is internationally recognized. From the chic, functional Grasshopper Floor Lamp, designed by Greta Grossman, to the luxurious, elegant TS Side Table, Marble - Black Frame, their products are timeless and versatile. Color: Black. Finish: Polished Brass