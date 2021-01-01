From retro hippie theme 81st birthday gifts & decor co

Groovy Since 1941 | Vintage Classic 60s Rock Born in 1941 Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

81 year old Birthday ideas for men decorations - pun joke quote saying for your friend, grandpa, brother or father who was born in 1941. Rockin since 1941 Celebrating 60s birthday hippie design aesthetic for women or men that love the 60s or 70s classic rock. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com