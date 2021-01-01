Groombridge Cobblestone 18" Placemat
Description
Features:Product Type: PlacematSet Size: 6Placemat Material: PolyesterNapkin Material: Charger Material: Doily Material: Color: BrownShape: RectangularPattern: Cities & MapsHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRecommended Wash Type: Hand Wash / Spot CleanRecommended Cleaning Method: Product Care: Wipe clean with a damp clothWater Resistant: YesStain Resistant: YesIron Safe: NoAnti-Wrinkle: NoReversible: NoHandmade: NoLead Free: YesLace: NoQuilted/Woven: NoBeaded: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Placemats Included: YesNumber of Placemats: 6Napkins Included: NoNumber of Napkins: Chargers Included: NoNumber of Chargers: Doilies Included: NoNumber of Doilies: PTFE Free: YesPFOA Free: YesDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalSpefications:Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoADA Compliant: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: USDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoGreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Width - Side to Side: 18Overall Depth - Front to Back: 13Thickness: 0.25Overall Product Weight: 0.25Napkin Width - Side to Side: Napkin Length - Front to Back: Charger Width - Side to Side: Doily Width - Side to Side: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No