Deconovo Grommet Top Blackout Curtains Thermal Insulated Drapes with Silver Coating for Bedroom, 52x95 inch, Light Green

Deconovo blackout curtains are made of 100 percent high quality imported polyester fabric, with a silver coated side, they are both decorative and functional. Our blockout curtain panels each have 8 anti rust silver grommets convenient for installation. Our thermal insulated curtains are energy saving panels that reflect heat from outside in summer and reduces the amount of heat loss during winter, thus helps in saving on air conditioning. These are noise reducing drapes, will make your homes tranquil in noisy neighborhoods. These room darkening curtains obstruct the sunlight from getting into any room at any time, perfect for those easily distracted by light. The package contains 2 panels, each measuring 52Wx95L inch and 2 color matching tie backs. The room darkening insulated curtains are drapery, soft to the touch and also available in various colors and sizes to fit your needs. Hand wash for convenience at 86°F, on gentle cycle. Do not bleach, do not tumble dry, and should be ironed at low temperature settings.