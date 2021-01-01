From union rustic
Grisha Solid Wood TV Stand for TVs up to 60"
Advertisement
This is an ancient art where meaning derives from the sum of parts bonded together with lines of mortar. The new furniture collection is a hyper-modern re-imagining of this art. Perfect in any decor, the versatile, breathy pieces in this collection are the rallying point in any room. They showcase mango wood planks in a variety of colors crisscrossed by etched white lines that enhance the colors and wood grain. Very subtle, contemporary-looking iron fixtures and legs offset the organic aspect of the pieces. They'll harmonize well with any modern or transitional decor.