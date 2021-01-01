From jw pet
JW Pet Gripsoft Shedding Comb
JW Pet Gripsoft Shedding Comb comes equipped with a rubber-sheathed handle design, which offers extreme comfortability and precision. This Gripsoft technology features non-slip grips which are made to optimize comfort and control while grooming your furry friend. The complete Gripsoft line offers a variety of designs specifically made to address each of your pet's needs to ensure a beautifully soft and shiny coat. rnrnMetal teeth in two different lengths lift shedding hair from the undercoat and loosen lightly matted portions of fur. The teeth are turned 90 degrees away from the skin keeping them parallel to the skin to prevent "raking" the skin and make grooming more comfortable for your dog.