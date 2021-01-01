Grindcore THRASH METAL Guitar Solo Heavy Metal Core souvenir Premium T-Shirt

Grindcore, Fast, Hard & Loud ! THRASHMETAL THRASH DEATH METAL Design. Wear it on concerts, City Of Metal or every day with your pack. Drink inspired Design for Grindcore, Thrashmetal and Heavy Metal fans and those who know - A fun gift for a birthday, holiday or Christmas for your mother, father, grandpa, grandma, husband, wife, sister, brother, uncle, aunt, son, daughter, cousin. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.