From david tate
David Tate Grin
Slip into the David Tate Grin flats and you will be ready to razzle and dazzle with every step. Showstopping metallic star pattern throughout. Slip-on design with an elasticized footbridge and round-toe silhouette. Pull tab at back for easy on-and-off wear. Upper, lining, insole, and outsole made of man-made material. Made in USA. Measurements: Weight: 5 oz Product measurements were taken using size 6, width M (B). Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.