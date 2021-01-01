From eglo

Eglo Grimaldino 2-Light Natural And Black Flush Mount Lighting, One Size , White

$236.59 on sale
($484.00 save 51%)
In stock
Buy at jcpenneyaffiliate

Description

The grimaldino ceiling light by eglo offers a decorative shade made of black fabric and natural wood and a white plastic diffuser. With its special design this ceiling light offers a highlight in any room.Hardwiring: RequiredLight Bulb Base: E26 Medium (standard)Light Bulb Shape Code: A19Light Bulb Type: IncandescentNumber of Light Bulbs: 1Ul Location Rating: DryVoltage (volts): 120vWattage (watts): 28wFixture Measurements: 16 Width/Inches, 3.94 Height/Inches, 16 Depth/InchesWeight (lb.): 5 LbAssembly: AssembledBase Material: 80% Steel, 20% PlasticMetal Finish: BlackCare: Wipe CleanDecor Styles: ModernCertifications And Listings: Etl ListedCountry of Origin: Imported

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com