Rösle - Grill Leather Gloves - Black

Enhance your grilling experience and protect your hands in style with these leather gloves from Rösle. Featuring a soft cotton and polyester lining with a 100% leather exterior, these robust gloves have extra long cuffs to protect your forearms. More BBQ tools and accessories available from Rösle. Key features: * Material: leather, cotton, polyester * Dimensions: L41.5xW19xH2cm * One size fits all * Anthracite color * Heat resistant * Extra-long cuff to protect forearms * Not suitable for washing