Grigio LED Outdoor Wall Light by Huxe - Color: White - Finish: White - (EWL1889770)

The Grigio LED Outdoor Wall Light from Huxe is the definition of an elegant, thought-provoking fixture. A flat steel backplate frames the piece, presenting a set of hollow, matching enclosures that thinly, gracefully define the shape, creating an open-air container. Hidden from the eye, only the suggestion of light remains when it is turned on. The energy-efficient LED that warmly lights the outdoor space, impressively threading the needle between an unassuming fixture and a pleasant, eye-catching light. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Shape: Rectangular. Color: White. Finish: White