From safavieh
Safavieh Griffith 2-Piece Ceramic Table Lamp Set - Grey
Advertisement
The depth and dimension of this contemporary table lamp makes it a celebration of form. Designed with a serene white and grey pattern, its neutral tones and soft curves create a grand artistic statement. Set of two Ceramic/cotton Wipe clean Imported SPECIFICATIONS Base Dimensions: 5"W x 1"H x 5.75"D Lamp Body Dimensions: 10.5"W x 19"H x 10.5"D Dimensions w/o Shade: 10.5"W x 21"H x 10.5"D. Center Core - Home And Gifts > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Safavieh. Color: Grey.