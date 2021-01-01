Griffing 5 - Light Unique Geometric Chandelier
Description
Features:Transitional, Modern, CoastalSteel & PlasterWhite PlasterFixture Design: Unique / StatementFixture Shape: GeometricNumber of Lights: 5Number of Tiers: 1Light Direction: UpFinish: Secondary/Accent Material: NoSecondary Material: Shade Included: YesShade Color: WhiteShade Material: FabricPrimary Material: MetalGlass Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesSloped Ceiling Adapter Required: YesSloped Ceiling Adapter Included: NoSwag Light: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: CandleRecommended Bulb Shape Code: CA11Bulb Base: E12/CandelabraDimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: NoDimmable Light Included: NoVoltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 40Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UsePower Source: HardwiredSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Our Staff Picks: Staff Picks Enumeration: Handmade: YesHandmade Material: Handmade Decorative AccentsHanging Method: ChainWITB Bulb Included: NoDS Primary Product Style: CoastalDS Secondary Product Style: NauticalWood Type: Quality Score: 0.3Spefications:ETL Listed: NoTAA Compliant: NocETL Listed: NoUL Listed: NoWhat is UL Listed: MET Listed: NocUL Listed: NoCSA Listed for USA: NoCSA Listed for Canada: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: UL 2108 Listed: NoTitle 24 Compliant: NoEnergy or Water Efficiency Certifications: NoEnergy Star Compliant: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: GreenSpec: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoCradle to Cradle Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoNevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: CSA Certified: No<