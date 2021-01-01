Griffin Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Silver - Finish: Steel - (137750-1107)

The Griffin Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge is a pendant light inspired by the berry-laden sprigs of junipers. The blackened steel accentuates the naked clear glass light bulbs to create a dynamic, highly attractive display of light and form. The intensity of the light can be adjusted using a dimmer designed for use with incandescent light bulbs. This pendant light was forged by hand at the workshop of the Vermont-based design house. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Abstract. Color: Silver. Finish: Burnished Steel, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting