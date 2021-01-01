Better Trends Griffie Tufted Bath Mat Rug 5 Piece Set (17" x 24" | 20" x 20" | 20" x 32" | 24" x 36" | 20" x 60"), Blue & Gray

These Griffie Bath rugs by Better Trends are a one-stop solution for Bathroom mat needs. The best thing about this rug is that they are very soft to the feet and offer a warm platform to step on after enjoying a hot shower. It also saves you from the mess on the bathroom floor by absorbing the water as well as moisture from the bathroom. As this rug comes with a layer of anti-skid TPR layer, there are no chances of slip and fall which are common in case you step on a file floor with wet feet. So, installing this rug offers an added benefit. This is also easy to clean, thus no additional efforts are required for cleaning then.