The Diesel Griffed Chronograph Leather Watch - DZ4569 features a round, gunmetal gray stainless steel case, brown leather wrist strap, and chronograph functionality to suit your daily needs. This 48mm Griffed timepiece features a gray sunray, textured dial with stick indexes, chronograph movement and adjustable single-prong strap buckle. Quartz chronograph movement. Can be worn bathing, swimming or snorkeling and shallow diving. Splash resistant up to 50 ATM/50 meters. Presentation box included. Imported. Measurements: Case Width: 48 mm Band Width: 13 mm