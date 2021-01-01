From safavieh
Safavieh Grid 8 x 11 Rectangular Rug Pad Polyester | PAD111-811
Grid non-slip pad is made from polyester fabric coated with a high grade vinyl compound allows maximum air circulation through an open weave construction making vacuuming easy. Helps keep tapestries and rugs safe from accidental slipping. This pad is anti microbial to inhibit the growth of odor-causing bacteria, mold and mildew. Construction: 15% Polyester, 85% PVC Foam. Rug Pad Measurements: 8-ft x 11-ft. Rug pad can be trimmed to fit any rug size. Made in China. 30 Day Limited Warranty. Safavieh Grid 8 x 11 Rectangular Rug Pad Polyester | PAD111-811