From dayspring
DaySpring Greeting Cards - 'Unmistakably You' Birthday Card Set
Advertisement
'Unmistakably You' Birthday Card Set. Let someone know you're thinking about them with this quality keepsake, which carries sweet sentiment and a faith-inspired message your friends and family will thrill to open. Includes tree cards and three envelopes (six pieces total)Full graphic text (cover): Just because...Full graphic text (inside right flap): We are God's masterpiece. Ephesians 2:10 NLT.Full graphic text (inside left flap): ...you're wonderfully, unmistakably you! Happy birthday.4.25'' W x 5.5'' HPaper