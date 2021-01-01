From sea gull lighting
Sea Gull Lighting Greenbrier 6-Light Iron Oxide Traditional Pendant
The Sea Gull Collection Greenbrier 6-light indoor pendant in iron oxide is an ENERGY STAR qualified lighting fixture that uses LED bulbs to save you both time and money. The overlapping, crisscrossing straps of the Greenbrier lanterns produce an elegant lantern silhouette inspired by tall grasses gently sweeping in the wind across an open prairie field. Greenbrier's Iron Oxide finish embodies the farmhouse look and feel. Greenbrier lanterns feature open panes on the top, bottom and sides for an organic vibe and the gently curved straps add visual interest as they subtly contrast with the frame's crisp edges and clean lines. Exposed candelabra lamping sits atop bobeches that are supported by classically curved arms. Greenbrier features a 29 in. H x 17 in. W 6-light foyer chandelier, a 22 in. H x 17 in. W rectangular 4-light chandelier and a 15 in. H x 12 in. W 3-light pendant.