From meyda tiffany
Greenbriar Oak 4 - Light Candle Style Drum Chandelier
Advertisement
Features:Greenbriar Oak collectionNumber of lights: 4Hand craftedUL listedStyle: ContemporaryBulb type: 100W Medium bulbMade in the USABulb type: 60W Medium bulbFixture Design: Candle StyleFixture Shape: DrumNumber of Lights: 4Finish: BrownStyle: Modern & ContemporaryShade Included: YesShade Color: Shade Material: Primary Material: MetalMaximum Wattage (per bulb): 32Country of Origin: United StatesSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Handmade: YesHandmade Material: Hanging Method: RodMetal Type: SteelWood Type: Quality Score: 0Spefications:Commercial OR Residential Certifications: YesUL Listed: YesWhat is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: YesSustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: YesWashington 19.260 GSL Compliant: YesDimensions:Overall Weight: 17Overall Height (Hanging): 82Body Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 54" H x 24" W x 24" D): 54Body Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 64" H x 24" W x 24" D): 64Body Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 82" H x 24" W x 24" D): 82Body Width - Side to Side: 24Body Depth - Front to Back: 24Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Chain Length: Wire Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Installation Required: YesEstimated Time to Install: Warranty: Size: 54" H x 24" W x 24" D