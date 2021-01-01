Greatest Bookshop 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle Ravensburger Author

Since 1891 Ravensburger has been making the finest puzzles in Ravensburg, Germany. It's their attention to detail which makes Ravensburger the world's greatest puzzle brand! They use an exclusively developed, extra-thick cardboard and combine this with their fine, linen-structured paper to create a glare-free puzzle image for a quality you can feel. Their steel cutting tools are designed and crafted by hand. This ensures that no two pieces are alike and guarantees perfect interlocking pieces. This 1000 puzzle is 27 x 20 when assembled. For Ages: 12+WARNING: Choking Hazard; Small Parts. Not for children under 3 years old.