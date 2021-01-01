Great Shark Sculpture Wall Décor

A unique piece of art, especially for anyone who is a fan of sport fishing, this shark sculpture is sure to catch the attention of anyone who sees it. It features a beautiful black and blue metallic finish and a glass body that gives it a wet fresh from the ocean appearance. The sculpture makes a great wall display, especially over a mantle or on a wall in a den, bar, or living room. It also makes a great addition to a restaurant or hotel that has a marine style theme or is located alongside the ocean. It's made of metal with a glass body and 2 pre-installed keyhole mounting hangers on the back.