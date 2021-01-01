Great Sand Dunes National Park US Vintage Tote Bag

This Great Sand Dunes National Park US Vintage item is the perfect gift idea for USA Parks lovers. Gifts for dad mom husband wife grandpa grandma mother's day or father's day. From daughter son. Great Sand Dunes Gifts&Souvenirs Great USA Colorado parks unique present for family and friends who love exploring adventure traveling outdoors, camping hiking, backcountry travel. Awesome souvenir costume for a birthday party, Christmas or Halloween. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.