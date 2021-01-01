Regatta Great Outdoors Womens/Ladies Outdoor Classics Sweetness Ii Bodywarmer (Black/Blackcurrant) - 6 - Also in: 8, 10, 14, 12, 16

The womens Sweetness is a popular four-season fleece bodywarmer, loved for both its great value and quality. - Its cut with a relaxed, everyday fit from lightweight Symmetry fleece with a full zip fastening. - Pop it on over tops or blouses when theres a nip in the air or layer it under jackets for extra warmth during winter months. 100% Polyester. - Regatta Womens sizing (bust approx): 2 (30in), 4 (32in), 6 (34in), 8 (36in), 10 (38in), 12 (40in), 14 (43in), 16 (45in), 18 (48in), 20 (50in), 22 (52in), 24 (54in), 26 (56in), 28 (58in), 30 (60in), 32 (62in). - Gender: Women