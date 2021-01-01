Regatta Great Outdoors Womens/Ladies Adventure Tech Pack It Waterproof Pants (Black) - S - Also in: M, XL, L

The womens Pack-it is an unlined packable overtrouser. - Its your emergency wet-weather legwear built on over 30 years experience in outdoor clothing. - The Isolite fabric technology provides lightweight, waterproof, breathable and wind-resistant protection. - Keep them in the handy stuff sack and stow them in daypacks, backpacks, car boots, desk drawers, kitchen cupboards or wherever suits. - 100% Polyester. - Regatta Womens Overtrousers Sizing (Waist Approx): S (26-28in/66-71cm), M (30-32in/76-81cm), L (34-36in/86-92cm), XL (38in/97cm). - Gender: Women