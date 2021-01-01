Regatta Great Outdoors Womens/Ladies Adventure Tech Clemance Ii Fleece Top (Polar Bear/Light Steel) - 6 - Also in: 14, 4, 10, 12

The womens Clemance II is our incredibly soft and warm mid-weight Symmetry fleece jacket cut with flattering curved seams and a color pop detail around the neck. - Contrasting innner collar with brightly colored stripe. - It has a shock cord hem to seal in the warmth. - It works equally well as a stand-alone on milder days or layered under mountain jackets in winter months. 100% Polyester. - Regatta Womens sizing (bust approx): 2 (30in), 4 (32in), 6 (34in), 8 (36in), 10 (38in), 12 (40in), 14 (43in), 16 (45in), 18 (48in), 20 (50in), 22 (52in), 24 (54in), 26 (56in), 28 (58in), 30 (60in), 32 (62in).