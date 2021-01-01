Regatta Great Outdoors Womens/Ladies Aceana High Leg Bikini Briefs (Neon Peach) - 14

82% polyamide, 18% elastane. - Mix and match your favourite styles from the Regatta Aceana Collection to create your perfect two-piece swimsuit. - The Aceana Bikini Brief is made of soft-touch stretch fabric cut with a flattering high leg and ruching details around the side. - With a small Regatta tab on the left hip. - Regatta Womens sizing (waist approx): 2 (23in), 4 (25in), 6 (27in), 8 (29in), 10 (31in), 12 (33in), 14 (36in), 16 (38in), 18 (41in), 20 (43in), 22 (45in), 24 (47in), 26 (49in), 28 (51in), 30 (53in), 32 (55in). - Gender: Women