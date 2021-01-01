From masterpiece art gallery
Grazing I by Michael Petrizzo Wrapped Canvas Painting Art Print
Advertisement
Add some stunning landscape artwork to your home decor with this painting print on canvas entitled “Grazing I” by Michael Petrizzo. Let the luscious landscape and rolling green vista allure you into this pastoral print that is full of intricate detail, quality craftsmanship and expert artistry. With such detail visible down to every last brushstroke, this scenic splendor is sure to make a lasting impression within your home decor . Whether you display this picturesque print in your living room, bedroom, bathroom, or as a focal point at the end of a long hallway, it’s certain to pull focus and command attention. Made with superior printing technology, you get a high quality wrapped canvas print with exceptional detail at an affordable price. Plus, with full bleed printing, your artwork fills the entirety of the canvas, eliminating the need for framing and making hanging a breeze.