PATRICIA M SCHMIDT ENTER Grayton State Park III, Canvas Wall Art, 48 in. x 24 in., Multi

The Grayton State Park III is part of our premier fine art collection which is hand crafted and made in the United States with great detail and care.Our artwork is selected with you in mind to help bring renewed life to your living spaces, The unique images are versatile and contributes a stunning look to any modern style. The high quality canvas is professionally wrapped on struckturally engineered stretcher frame; finished piece looks like a museum piece.They are printed with archival inks that provide superior clarity and color. The back of the piece is protected with a dust cover and has hanging hardware attached for easy hanging. Color: Multi.