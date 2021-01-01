Convenience Concepts Graystone TV Stand in Faux Birch with Slate Gray Frame, Maximum TV Size 65-in, Multiple Finishes

Give your space an urban industrial look with the Graystone 60 inch TV Stand. Featuring a drawer for concealed storage as well as a top compartment that will house anything from TV and media needs to gaming consoles. Two side shelves provide additional space for display or open storage. With an open back panel you won't have to worry about wires as the Graystone TV Stand offers built in cable management. The powder coated metal frame ensures style and stability with a speckled finish for added character. This TV stand accommodates TVs up to 65 inches. Available in multiple finishes this piece will become a staple in your home. Look for other items from the Graystone Collection by Convenience Concepts.