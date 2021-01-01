Hampton Bay Grayson 5-Piece Ash Gray Wicker Outdoor Patio Dining Set with CushionGuard Almond Tan Cushions

This 5-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set from the Grayson Collection provides plenty of seating for family and friends. This set comes with 2 lounge dining chairs, 1 cushioned loveseat, 1 round dining table and 1 bench for plenty of entertaining room. Made of powder coated steel, this set comes with bare cushions and is both weather- and rust-resistant. The hand painted tabletop and bench feature a wood-like finish. The perfect addition to your patio, deck or even poolside. The cushions are part of Home Depot's Choose Your Own Color program, choose your own slipcover color to reflect your style and inspire your home.