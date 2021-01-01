From koncept
Gravy LED Wall Sconce by Koncept - Color: Blue - Finish: Matte - (GRW-S-CRM-MBL-PI)
Advertisement
The Gravy LED Wall Sconce by Koncept combines modern design with functionality. This fun and creative light is adaptable and made up of two parts: a thin, circular backplate and an LED lamp head. The lamp head is attached to the backplate by a cord-free joint that allows for full range articulation of the lamp head. Due to the flexible joint, the type of light this wall sconce casts can easily change by rotating the lamp head. For ambient light, face the light source outward, downward for task lighting, and back toward the wall for accent light. To turn the light on or off, tap the center of the LED head's underside, and to change the brightness by holding a finger down on the center to dim or brighten the light. Whether Gravy is used bedside, next to a desk, mounted in a hallway or living room, this modern wall sconce is available in a wide range of colors to match any room's decor. All color finishes use water-based paint. Koncept lighting, international lighting design firm. Dynamic lighting designs to accentuate and compliment any space. From conceptualization to reality, it all comes together at Koncept Lighting. Shape: Round. Color: Blue.