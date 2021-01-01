From south shore
Gravity Headboard - Queen - Gray Maple - South Shore
Advertisement
Enjoy This Geometric Headboard Complete your bedroom set with this Gravity Collection headboard. With contemporary lines, this headboard features strategic grooved gridlines for a geometric style. Get the final look you desire in your bedroom with this subtle, contemporary headboard. Fits any bed type This headboard can be attached to any South Shore bed or any standard metal bed frame of the same size. 5-year limited guarantee South Shore is proud to stand behind this headboard - modern style with an exclusive 5-year limited guarantee. Shop with confidence knowing your purchase is always covered. All our products meets or exceeds North American safety standards and our packaging are tested and certified to reduce the risk of damage during shipment. This item is shipped in 1 box, make sure to have a friend with you. Assembly is required by 2 adults and tools are not included. If you have questions regarding this product or need assistance do not hesitate to contact South Shore Furniture 7 days support. You can reach customer support by phone at 1.800.290.0465 or you may chat with an agent live at: www.southshorefurniture.com. This product is made in North America with laminated particleboard. Accessories not included.