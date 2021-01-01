From south shore
South Shore Gravity Desk-Rubbed Black
A modern look: The tapered metal handles give the desk A more chic appearance. They are ideal in a room with a contemporary decor. Practical drawers: The file drawer at the bottom lets you arrange all your files and important papers. And the center drawer keeps all the devices and accessories out of a visitor’s Sight. It feels so good, being organized! An additional shelf: an extra shelf is available at the bottom of the desk to optimize storage. Boxes, books, notebooks… put whatever you want in there! 5-Year limited: South Shore is proud to stand behind this desk with 2 drawers with an exclusive 5-year limited. Shop with confidence knowing your purchase is always covered. material type: Engineered Wood