Gravity 9 Long Term Care Pressure Redistribution Mattress, No Cut Out, 42'W x 80'L

The ultimate in the industry for multi-layered die-cut foam and true memory foam Mattress includes a 6' to 4' heel slope and a 'channel cut' center layer of foam under the foot section to target heel ulcer prevention Top layer is full-length open-cell visco-elastic memory foam Bottom layer provides full length horizontally scored articulation cuts extending the durability and life of the mattress significantl y Cover is fire retardant, fluid proof, tear resistant, low shear, and easy to clean; Bottom cover is waterproof vinyl