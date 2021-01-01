From designs direct
Get the Grateful Wreath Poly Twill Placemat at Michaels. com. Designed and printed in the United States to display vibrant colors on quality materials, this is a design you're sure to love. Add the perfect touch to your kitchen this fall with this decorative placemat. Designed and printed in the United States to display vibrant colors on quality materials, this is a design you're sure to love. Details: "Grateful" wreath design 18" x 14" Double-sided construction Single-sided print Natural back Cotton twillCare Instructions: Machine wash Cold water Gentle cycle Mild detergent Do not bleach Line dry | Grateful Wreath Poly Twill Placemat By Designs Direct | Michaels®