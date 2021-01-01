Nothing says fall like crunchy leaves, a cool breeze, and festive harvest decorations on your table. The Grateful Thankful Blessed Harvest Table Runner is perfect for Thanksgiving or any fall dinner parties. Runner measures 16L x .13W x 90H in. Crafted of cotton Hues of white, orange, and red Features a striped Reads “Grateful Thankful Blessed” Care: Machine wash cold on gentle cycle with mild detergent. Do not bleach. Line dry. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.