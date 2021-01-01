Find the Grateful Thankful Blessed Black Framed Print Wall Art at Michaels. com. Add the perfect touch to your home this Fall season with this beautiful framed print wall art. Add the perfect touch to your home this Fall season with this beautiful framed print wall art. Designed and printed in the United States to display vibrant colors on quality materials, this is a design you're sure to love. Details: Multicolor 12" x 16" MDF, paper and plastic Ready to hang with mounted sawtooth hanger hardware Wipe clean with damp cloth For indoor use | Grateful Thankful Blessed Black Framed Print Wall Art By Designs Direct | Michaels®