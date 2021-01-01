From kirkland's
Graphite Gray Metal and Wood Shelf Wall Mirror
Advertisement
Add something special to your space with our Graphite Gray Metal and Wood Shelf Wall Mirror. You'll love how this wall mirror look hanging up in your home. Overall mirror measures 21L x 7W x 31.5H in. Crafted of metal and wood Brown wood and black metal finish Round mirror shape Features two (2) shelves Weight: 11 lbs. Hangs from back-mounted hardware Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. To clean mirror, spray a small amount of glass cleaner onto a lint-free cloth and wipe clean. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: Cancer and Reproductive Harm - For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .