From st. john
St. John Graphic Ottoman Knit Jacket - Cream Ivory - Size 12
Advertisement
A sophisticated layer, this chic jacket is finished with an allover graphic print for a pop of visual interest. It flaunts a tailored fit with flap pockets making it ideal to team with its coordinating dress or mix it up with your favorite jeans. Roundneck Long sleeves Hook-and-eye closure Waist flap pockets Rayon/polyester Dry clean Made in USA SIZE & FIT About 19" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177c. Selloff Women's - S/o W Designer Sportswea > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. St. John. Color: Cream Ivory. Size: 12.