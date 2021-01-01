From homestead j.e.garmirian and son inc
Grapevine Jacquard 21" Cotton Napkin
Advertisement
Features:Grapevine Jacquard collectionJacquard woven grapevine designMachine cold water washProduct Type: NapkinSet Size: 6Placemat Material: Napkin Material: CottonCharger Material: Doily Material: Material: CottonColor: Blue and greenShape: SquarePattern: FloralHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRecommended Wash Type: Machine WashableRecommended Cleaning Method: Product Care: Machine wash cold waterWater Resistant: NoStain Resistant: NoIron Safe: YesAnti-Wrinkle: NoReversible: Handmade: YesCountry of Origin: IndiaPlacemats Included: NoNumber of Placemats: Napkins Included: YesNumber of Napkins: 6Chargers Included: NoNumber of Chargers: Doilies Included: NoNumber of Doilies: Spefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoRecycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Width - Side to Side: 21Overall Depth - Front to Back: 21Overall Product Weight: 0.75Napkin Width - Side to Side: 21Napkin Length - Front to Back: 21Placemat Length - Front to Back: Placemat Width - Side to Side: Charger Width - Side to Side: Doily Width - Side to Side: Assembly:Warranty: