Grapes 12-Light LED Round Multi-Light Pendant Light by SONNEMAN Lighting - Color: Metallics - Finish: Chrome - (2917.01-SML)
Brighten up any interior space with the sparkling glow from the Grapes 12-Light LED Round Multi-Light Pendant Light by SONNEMAN Lighting. It displays a cluster of beautiful globes suspended from a single round multipoint canopy via length-adjustable cords. Each ball features a metal infinity wave that form the top hemisphere, while the crystal facets in lower hemisphere that looks clear at the top and becomes more apparent, refracting light and producing a shimmering radiance, when the LED bulb is lit. Install this pendant light in the living room, dining space, or reception area to induce a dramatic flair. Robert Sonneman founded SONNEMAN - A Way of Light in 2003, after many years as a successful lighting designer. The modern, clean lines of the SONNEMAN lighting collection are indicative of the founder's goal: to build products of simplicity and clarity of purpose. From clean-lined wall sconces to stunningly beautiful and complex LED suspension systems, SONNEMAN continues as a creative force in modern lighting. Shape: Globe. Color: Metallics. Finish: Polished Chrome w/Clear Glass