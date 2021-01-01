Grapes™ 11 - Light Cluster Globe LED Pendant
Description
Features:Grapes™ collectionNumber of lights: 11Transformer in canopyRectangle canopyEco-friendlyBulb type: 33-60.5W LED bulb (included)Length: 120 InchesCRI: 90Fixture Design: ClusterFixture Shape: GlobeNumber of Lights: 11Finish: Style: Sleek & Chic ModernShade Included: YesShade Material: GlassShade Color: Primary Material: MetalGlass Type (Finish: Satin Nickel): FrostedGlass Type (Finish: Polished Chrome): TransparentWood Type: Crystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: NoSwag Light: NoIntegrated LED: YesIntegrated LED Wattage (Size: Medium): 44Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens) (Size: Medium): 2475Integrated LED Wattage (Size: Small): 33Integrated LED Wattage (Size: Large): 60.5Integrated LED Color Temperature: 3000Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens) (Size: Small): 1650Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens) (Size: Large): 3300Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): 80Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: A++Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: AWhat is Integrated LED: This indicates that an LED light is built into the fixture. Integrated LED lights are more energy efficient and can last up to 50,000 hours. They cannot be replaced by the customer.Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Edison Bulb: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Recommended Bulb Shape: Bulb Base: Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Voltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb) (Size: Medium): 44Maximum Wattage (per bulb) (Size: Small): 33Maximum Wattage (per bulb) (Size: Large): 60.5Power Source: HardwiredCountry of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Smart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: WITB Bulb Included: Hanging Method: CordDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Mid-Century ModernSpefications:Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoDark Sky Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: ETL Listed: YesTAA Compliant: cETL Listed: NoUL Listed: NoWhat is UL Listed: MET Listed: NocUL Listed: NoCSA Listed for USA: NoCSA Listed for Canada: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: UL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Fire Rated: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: GreenSpec: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: CSA Certified: NoDimensions:Overall Product Weight: Adjustable Hanging Length: YesOverall Max Height: Overall Min Height: Body Height - Top to Bottom: 3.75Body Width - Side to Side: 37.5Body Depth - Front to Back: 9.75Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom (Size: Medium): 3.25Shade Width - Side to Side (Size: Medium): 3.25Shade Height - Top to Bottom (Size: Small): 2.5Shade Height - Top to Bottom (Size: Large): 3.75Shade Depth - Front to Back (Size: Mediu