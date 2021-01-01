The Granville collection has a timeless feel, bringing together both traditional and classic styling and more contemporary structural elements. These outdoor lanterns complement a variety of home exteriors, with an oil burnished bronze finish and clear glass. Ideal for your covered porch, entryway, or any other area of your home. Combine that with a vintage Edison style filament bulb to complete the look. Cascadia Granville Oil Burnished Bronze Transitional Clear Glass Geometric Mini Pendant Light | T0211